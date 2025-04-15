JADE was "nervous" performing 'Angel Of My Dreams' in front of music executives at the BRIT Awards.

The former Little Mix star's debut solo single - which interpolates 1967 Eurovision-winning song 'Puppet on a String' by Sandie Shaw - is a candid account of her "love-hate" relationship with the music industry.

In the music promo for the hit, JADE portrays artists working with a music mogul and being discarded for someone better, with many speculating that the honcho is Simon Cowell - who signed Little Mix to Syco Records upon winning the 2011 series of his talent show 'The X Factor'.

She sings: "Sellin' my soul to a psycho."

JADE performed the hit at the 2025 ceremony - where she was crowned Best Pop Act - in March, and she admits she was "feeling it" before stepping out onstage at The O2 and quipped that she needed a "panic poo".

Speaking on the 'Dish from Waitrose' podcast, she said of her stage fright: “Oh, I s*** myself every time. Yeah, genuinely. Not genuine- Yeah, I do, I do I have a, I do

have a panic poo. But I don't do it, I don't s*** myself on stage. I do get nervous, just especially on my own, like that was my first big scale TV thing. So I've done Jools Holland, but even that felt different, and, cause you know, you've got a band around you, It's like different energy. I felt like I had a lot of prove as well, and, you know, the fact I was singing a song like Angel Of My Dreams, which is all about the industry and how much I love it, but hate it, and then singing that in front of a room full of like, industry execs. And like label heads. Yeah, so I, I was feeling it a bit.”

