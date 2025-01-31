JADE, Myles Smith, Teddy Swims, Shaboozey and The Last Dinner Party are confirmed to perform at the BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard.

The former Little Mix star (aka Jade Thirlwall) leads the first lineup announcement for the upcoming music bash, which takes place on March 1 at London's The O2 arena.

It will mark her debut solo performance at the BRITs, having performed with the BRIT Award-winning girl group in the past.

JADE has been nominated for Song of the Year for ‘Angel of My Dreams’ and Pop Act.

The ‘IT Girl’ singer is joined by this year’s BRITs Rising Star recipient, 'Stargazing' hitmaker Myles, plus the 'Lose Control' singer, ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’ hitmaker and the indie rock band, who won the prize last year.

All the performers confirmed so far are nominees.

As well as the Rising Star award, Myles is in contention for Best New Artist, Song of the Year (‘Stargazing’) and Pop Act.

The Last Dinner Party will compete for Mastercard Album of the Year (‘Prelude to Ecstasy’), Group of the Year, Best New Artist and Alternative / Rock Act.

Teddy Swims’ ‘Lose Control’ is nominated for International Song of the Year, as is Shaboozey with ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’.

JADE, 32, said: “I’ve honestly manifested every day since the release of Angel Of My Dreams to perform at the BRIT Awards. I cried when I found out. I can’t wait to bring a huge, chaotic pop moment to the BRITs stage!”

Myles, 26, said: "Performing at the BRITs is such an incredible honour, and it feels surreal to even say it out loud. To think I was sitting at home watching it last year, and now I’m performing the very next year... it’s just insane. Grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait to step onto that stage."

Shaboozey, 29, commented: "I’m beyond grateful and humbled to not only be nominated for a BRIT Award but to take the stage. This past year has been huge for me with my records getting love from all over the world and now I can celebrate with my friends and fans in London”

Teddy, 32, said: “I’m so excited to be performing at the BRITs! What an honour, I love you so much!”

The Last Dinner Party said: “We are SO excited to be performing at the 2025 BRIT Awards!!!! At our first BRITs last year we were in total awe at the scale and spectacle of the performances, so we can’t wait to bring our own show to such an iconic stage!”

Other nominees include The Beatles, Charli xcx, Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Chappell Roan.

The winners will be announced during the live show, broadcast exclusively on ITV1 and ITVX and hosted by Jack Whitehall.

To vote, fans can head to the BRITs WhatsApp channel or brits.co.uk/vote, to begin the vote on WhatsApp from Friday 31st January at midday. Further information on the vote can be found at brits.co.uk/vote.