Jade Thirlwall has been named a trailblazer at the Rolling Stone UK Awards 2024.

The former Little Mix singer was presented with The Trailblazer Award - her first solo accolade - after she performed an alternate version of her song 'Angel of My Dreams' at the star-studded event on Thursday (28.11.24) and reflected on her pride at having gone solo after the 'Black Magic' group went on hiatus.

She said: "I want to thank myself, because it’s really scary going from being in a girl band for over 10 years, that was all I knew for so long, to coming out as a solo artist – I was terrified.

"So I’m really proud of myself.”

Other winners on the night included Chase and Status and Stormzy scooping The Song of the Year Award for 'Backbone' and actor Toby Jones winning The Television Award for ITV drama 'Mr. Bates vs The Post Office'.

Robbie Williams' biopic 'Better Man', directed by Michael Gracey, won The Film Award, with actor Jonno Davies accepting the gong in the absence of the 'Rock DJ' hitmaker.

Rolling Stone UK Awards 2024 full list of winners:

The Global Icon Award, supported by Visit West Hollywood:

Nile Rodgers

The Live Act Award, supported by Connect Live:

Confidence Man

The Television Award:

Toby Jones for 'Mr. Bates vs The Post Office'

The PlayNext Award:

Brooke Combe

The Group Award:

Ezra Collective

The Song Of The Year Award:

Chase and Status and Stormzy – 'Backbone'

The Festival Award:

Wide Awake

The Artist Award:

Yannis and The Yaw

The Trailblazer Award:

JADE

The Breakthrough Award:

English Teacher

The Film Award:

'Better Man'

The Record Label Award:

Island Records

The Album Award:

Fontaines D.C. - 'Romance'

The Icon Award:

New Order