Jade Thirlwall has teamed up with chart-topper Raye on her next solo single, 'Midnight Cowboy'.

The Little Mix star is set follow-up her debut track 'Angel Of My Dreams' with another "bass-heavy" tune, which sees her rap, and it's been revealed that she recruited the BRIT Award-winning star to help pen the song.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Like Angel Of My Dreams, Midnight Cowboy is a bass-heavy beast of a track.

“Raye helped write the song earlier this year with Jonah Christian, who has worked with the likes of Cardi B and Normani.”

Jade raps: “I’m a real wild b****, yeah, I’m mental. I’m the ride of your life, not a rental.”

It's expected to drop next week.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old pop star recently admitted she wrote her "best music" when she stopped worrying about trying to craft a viral hit.

Promoting 'Angel Of My Dreams' - which features a sample of Sandie Shaw’s Eurovision-winning tune 'Puppet On A String' - she confessed that working on her tracks became much easier when she gave up trying to put together the perfect song for the radio or TikTok.

During an interview with Rebecca Judd on Apple Music 1, Jade explained: "I think I've actually surprised myself creatively. I think the minute I stopped caring as much about like, 'Oh gosh, what's going to work on radio, what's a TikTok hit and all this stuff', I started writing my best music.

"So I think I needed this time to evolve and know who I am as my own artist."

Jade explained how she has embraced an "experimental vibe" for her upcoming debut solo album because there is now a lot more "creative freedom" for female artists.

She went on: "There's a lot of songs on the record that have that same experimental vibe. I'd say the record as a whole, to be honest, I definitely have a few of the kind of, I guess more straight down the line poppy songs on there, but peppered in with the chaos, that is my brain ...

"I think there's a really exciting time in music now where it's evolved to a point where, especially for women in music, there's a lot more creative freedom.

"There's a lot more acceptance for whatever age you are or who you want to be as an artist. It doesn't feel as restrictive as when it did when I first maybe entered the industry in 2011.

"And I think that's really encouraging for me to have watched that evolution in music to get to where I am now."