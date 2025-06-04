James Blunt insists being a "one-hit wonder" is "healthy" for his ego.

James Blunt says being a 'one-hit wonder' keeps his ego in check

The 'You're Beautiful' hitmaker became an overnight star following the release of the 2005 single from his debut album 'Back To Bedlam', and the 51-year-old pop veteran admits he is "happy" to be called a "one-hit wonder" as it means he doesn't get too big for his boots.

He told US publication PEOPLE: “In the States, I am [a one-hit wonder]. You have to understand — I am so happy with that because, as I put on my social media profiles, one hit is all you need.

“I’ve been called a one-hit wonder by people who are none-hit wonders. And so I’m thrilled with that.”

Blunt continued: “The moment I think I might be a big shot in any way, you, as an American, can tell me, ‘No. You’re just a little one-hit wonder, James. Get back in your box.’ And that’s healthy."

The 'Goodbye My Lover' singer also recalled how he was rejected by all the UK record labels because of his posh speaking voice and classism in his homeland.

On being signed to Linda Perry's Custard Records, he said: “I hadn’t really understood how this was the very last chance I was probably ever going to have.

“I’d been rejected by every UK label based on my speaking voice and the kind of class issues that we have here, and the basis that they would think that just no one would relate to me. They might’ve been right to a degree. It’s taken a long time after ‘You’re Beautiful’ and the backlash for the public to know that, ‘Okay. I might speak with a stupid voice, but I am a normal, grounded human being.’ So maybe the UK labels were right. [But] for some reason Linda was there. She came in with a hard sell, and we went out that night and got drunk.”

Although the song was a huge hit, he did face - and continues to face - his fair share of criticism and is known to hilariously retaliate on social media.

He said: “I think I’ve always been silly.

“I think I probably did set out in interviews when we were talking about music because it was the one thing I was serious about.

"I probably then spoke quite earnestly in my interviews about the music, and now I’ve learned that that’s probably not the best thing to do. So now, I still take my music seriously. I don’t speak earnestly about it.”