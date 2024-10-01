James Blunt will change his name to whatever fans want if he lands a number one.

The 'You're Beautiful' hitmaker has promised he would do "anything" to climb to the top of the charts again with the 20th anniversary re-released of his classic debut album 'Back To Bedlam', and he will even change his moniker.

He told Radio X's 'The Chris Moyles Show': "I have signed up to changing my name to whatever the public want - they can change my name.

"It's a genuine thing. I swear on my life and the life of my one fan - Brian from Glasgow - I will change my name should it hit number one."

However, the 50-year-old singer admitted he has some concerns about what route the public could take if he does need to change his name, particularly if they choose something that rhymes with Blunt.

He quipped: "James cucking funt... as long as it's not, you know, Blunty McBluntface."

'Back To Bedlam' - which topped the UK album charts when it was first released in 2004 - featured James' timeless hit 'You're Beautiful', which he previously revealed was based on a true story.

Writing in a piece for Metro newspaper's Rush Hour Crush column, he said: "First impressions are everything. I can feel someone's spirit and soul when I first meet them.

"People do have an energy, and you can sense someone who's aggressive, or someone who's kind, or someone who's gentle. Silence speaks often so much more than words...

"It's a true story. She was an ex. She was with her new boyfriend - I didn't know that he existed. But we walked past each other, we caught each other's eye."

The 'Goodbye My Lover' singer - who is now married to Sofia Wellesley - recalled "living a lifetime" for the split second that he and his ex clapped eyes on each other and immediately felt inspired to put pen to paper for the now-anthemic track.

He added: "We lived a lifetime in that moment but I didn't do anything about it. I just went home and wrote a song about it and got a house out of it - the whole thing. So, I'm happy for them."