Jane's Addiction have cancelled their North American tour following an on-stage altercation between Perry Farrell and guitarist Dave Navarro.

Jane's Addiction star Perry Farrell

The 65-year-old frontman clashed with Dave, 57, during a gig in Boston on Friday (13.09.24), and the band have now announced that they are discontinuing their current tour.

A statement posted on Dave's Instagram account, signed by the guitarist and bandmates Eric Avery and Stephen Perkins, reads: "Due to a continuing pattern of behavior and the mental health difficulties of our singer Perry Farrell, we have come to the conclusion that we have no choice but to discontinue the current US tour. Our concern for his personal health and safety as well as our own has left us no alternative. We hope that he will find the help he needs. (sic)"

The band feel broken-hearted about the situation - but suggested that they have no realistic alternative.

They explained: "We deeply regret that we are not able to come through for all our fans who have already bought tickets. We can see no solution that would either ensure a safe environment on stage or reliably allow us to deliver a great performance on a nightly basis.

"Our hearts are broken. Dave, Eric and Stephen. (sic)"

The band were scheduled to play another 12 concerts across the US and Canada in coming weeks.

Their gig in Boston came to an abrupt end following the confrontation between Perry and Dave, and Jane's Addiction subsequently apologised to their fans.

They said in a statement: "We want to extend a heartfelt apology to our fans for the events that unfolded last night.

"As a result we will be cancelling tomorrow night’s show in Bridgeport. Refunds will be issued at your point of purchase - or if you purchased via a third-party reseller (StubHub, SeatGeek, etc.), reach out to them directly. Thank you Jane’s Addiction. (sic)"