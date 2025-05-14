Janet Jackson will be bestowed with the Icon Award at the 2025 American Music Awards (AMAs).

As well as being honoured with the prize in recognition of her "undeniable cultural and global influence," Janet will be taking to the stage at the ceremony on May 26 - in what marks her first TV performance in seven years.

The 58-year-old music star reacted on Instagram: "Thank you so much, AMAs!! It's an honor. We look forward to being on your stage again. See you in Vegas! (sic)"

The 'Rhythm Nation' hitmaker follows in the footsteps of the likes of Rihanna and Lionel Richie.

The 2025 AMAs take place at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Las Vegas and will be hosted by Jennifer Lopez.

Kendrick Lamar dominated the nominations with 10.

The rap megastar's 2024 LP 'GNX' is in contention for Album of the Year, and his Drake diss song 'Not Like Us' is up for Song of the Year, another blow to his rival. K Dot will also challenge the likes of Chappell Roan, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Sabrina Carpenter, and Taylor Swift for Artist of the Year.

The 'Scream' hitmaker extended her residency at Resorts World Las Vegas, with upcoming dates on May 21, 24, 25, 28, 30 and 31.

Janet kicked off her 10-night stint at Resorts World Las Vegas on December 30 and was due to wrap the run on February 15.