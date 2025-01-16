Janet Jackson has extended her Las Vegas residency.

Janet Jackson will play six more dates in Las Vegas this May

The 'Scream' hitmaker kicked off her 10-night stint at Resorts World Las Vegas on December 30 and was due to wrap the run on February 15.

Now, she's added six more dates on May 21, 24, 25, 28, 30 and 31.

Tickets for these shows will go on sale on Friday (17.01.25) at 10am local time.

Bobby Reynolds, senior vice president of AEG Presents Las Vegas, told Billboard: “There’s no better way to kick off the new year than with the return of Janet Jackson in her exclusive residency at the award-winning Resorts World Theatre.

“Having the opportunity to experience Janet cap off 2024 with back-to-back performances of her iconic hits over New Year’s week was an unforgettable experience for her fans, and we look forward to having her showcase her unparalleled talents in a total of 12 more performances through this May.”

The star's last residency in Sin City was 'Metamorphosis' at Park MGM in 2019.

Meanwhile, Janet previously revealed that she gets in shape for her tours by singing on a trampoline.

The 58-year-old singer spilled her fitness secrets ahead of her 'Together Again' jaunt to the UK and Europe last year.

Scott Mills said on BBC Radio 2's 'The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show': "I used to hear that Destiny's Child would run on treadmills and try and sing at the same time?"

Janet - who has seven-year-old son Eissa Al Mana with ex-husband Wissam Al Mana - replied: "Yeah, that's how you condition yourself. You run on a treadmill. Another way is a trampoline. That's how you condition singing and getting your heart rate up and being able to move and sing at the same time."

Scott then asked: "So have you been on a trampoline before?"

Janet replied: "Yeah, I have two trampolines in my house, actually, for this purpose. Well, one is for my baby, and one is for me.

"He took the first one I got, so I had to get another for myself."

She continued: "Yeah, it's a lot of energy. And it's just back-to-back to back-to-back to back-to-back, the whole show, and it's two hours."

The 'Promise' hitmaker has many costume changes and has three people assisting her backstage.

She said: "Well, I have three people helping me, actually, someone at my feet that's changing my shoes, and someone that's changing and I also help myself."

And even then, it's a race against time.

Janet added: "Sometimes I have not cleared the audience from seeing me, you run as quickly as you can to your quick change. And there were times when I had to undress a little bit before I got to my quick change, or I would not have made the change in time. So you start to unzip ... I mean, you don't take anything off, but you start to unzip things to make it go a little quicker."