Janet Jackson gets in shape for her tours by singing on a trampoline.

(c) BBC

The 58-year-old singer has spilled her secrets to getting fit for her huge tours as she prepares to bring her 'Together Again' jaunt to the UK and Europe.

Stepping in for the host, Scott Mills said on BBC Radio 2's 'The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show': "I used to hear that Destiny's Child would run on treadmills and try and sing at the same time?"

Janet - who has seven-year-old son Eissa Al Mana with ex-husband Wissam Al Mana - said: "Yeah, that's how you condition yourself. You run on a treadmill. Another way is a trampoline. That's how you condition singing and getting your heart rate up and being able to move and sing at the same time."

Scott then asked: "So have you been on a trampoline before go?"

Janet replied: "Yeah, I have two trampolines in my house, actually, for this purpose. Well, one is for my baby, and one is for me.

"He took the first one I got, so I had to get another for myself."

She continued: "Yeah, it's a lot of energy. And it's just back-to-back to back-to-back to back-to-back, the whole show, and it's two hours."

As well as the high energy, the 'Promise' hitmaker has many costume changes and revealed she has three people assisting her backstage.

She said: "Well, I have three people helping me, actually, someone at my feet that's changing my shoes, and someone that's changing and I also help myself."

And even then, sometimes it's a race against time.

Janet added: "Sometimes I have not cleared the audience from seeing me, you run as quickly as you can to your quick change. And there were times when I had to undress a little bit before I got to my quick change, or I would not have made the change in time. So you start to unzip ... I mean, you don't take anything off, but you start to unzip things to make it go a little quicker."

Photo: BBC