Jax Jones has teased a collaboration with pop star Kesha

The 37-year-old pop star recently returned with her first single as an independent artist and after the end of her lengthy legal battle with producer Dr. Luke, called 'Joyride', and now it appears she has more new music in the works with the 37-year-old house music DJ.

Jax - who has worked with the likes of Demi Lovato and RAYE - told the 'Therapy Couch' podcast: "At the moment I’m loving the new artist space, where you’re meeting people that are hustling because it’s kind of refreshing.

“There’s something about, like when I worked with RAYE on You Don’t Know Me, where they’re fresh. For me I’m working with someone called SadBoi tomorrow.

“But I’ve got a little tune with Kesha that I’m working on, so I kind of like mixing the two.”

The 'Woman' singer is gearing up to release her first album on her very own Kesha Records and is delighted to be in control of her material after her long-running dispute.

In an interview with Paper magazine, Kesha said: "This is the first album I'm making where I'm 100 per cent in control of everything. It feels like it's my first album.

"It feels divine, it feels like it stands for a lot. It's really beautiful, and I cannot wait to share it. It's maybe the most beautiful time of my entire life!"

Kesha boasted that the record will be even better than her 2010 debut smash 'Animal'.

She said: "I am so excited, I got to work with the people I did and capture this moment in time and put it onto something other people can listen to. It's been deeply life-changing and profound to make this album, but it's also the most fun I've ever had in my life.

"If you thought 'Animal' was fun, just f****** wait."