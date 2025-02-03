Jelly Roll hosted a benefit concert in Los Angeles for first responders who helped tackle the California wildfires.

The musician put on the free show - dubbed Jelly Roll and Friends - at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on Saturday night (01.02.25) for a crowd of 16,000 emergency services workers and their families and be brought out special guests including Lainey Wilson, Marshmello, Public Enemy, Nate Smith and Shinedown playing

After taking to the stage, Jelly Roll told the audience: "I want you to know that you are here tonight because you are a hero or you are a loved one of a hero.

"And I knew the moment I was watching this go down all the way in Tennessee in my house, I thought if I got a chance to go to California I was gonna play music to everyone who worked their a** off for the last two months trying to keep the rest of this place safe.

"Thank y’all for having me tonight - this is awesome!"

The two-hour show featured the star playing hits including 'Liar', 'Son of a Sinner', 'I Am Not Okay' and 'Need a Favor' and he went on to perform 'Whiskey on You' with Nate Smith and 'Second Chance' with Shinedown. Public Enemy performed 'Fight the Power' and and Marshmello entertained the crowd with 'Happier'.

Jelly Roll closed the show with a rendition of his hit track 'Save Me' with Lainey Wilson.

Tickets for the gig were made available for free for members of the California Professional Fire Fighters, the National Guard, the California Conservation Corps and more organisations which were involved with tackling the wildfires, which devastated the state last month.

The gig came just days after Jelly Roll took to the stage to perform at the FireAid benefit concert at Los Angeles' Intuit Dome and Kia Forum on January 30.

The double-venue show also featured performances by Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder.