Jelly Roll is having legal issues booking his first international tour.

The 'Need A Favor' hitmaker - who has been open about his previous problems with the law - has been in jail several times on drug charges with his first arrest at 14 years old, and now a number of countries won't let him in because of his past.

Speaking to Jon Bon Jovi for Interview Magazine, he said: "We’re figuring out the final pieces of some legal puzzles for me to get overseas."

And while he's now able to leave the US and has his own passport, the 39-year-old musician is still facing a struggle.

He explained: "It’s funny, America has finally agreed to let me leave and give me a passport, but some countries won’t let me come because of my felonies.

"We’re working on that. I think it’s going to work in my favour."

When he was 16, the star was arrested for aggravated robbery, and served over a year in prison with seven years' probation after being charged as an adult.

He previously told Billboard: "I never want to overlook the fact that it was a heinous crime.

“This is a grown man looking back at a 16-year-old kid that made the worst decision that he could have made in life and people could have got hurt and, by the grace of God, thankfully, nobody did.”

The 'Son of a Sinner' singer - who has also found success with his Lainey Wilson collaboration 'Save Me' revealed how the birth of his daughter Bailee in 2008 was the inspiration he needed to change, as he received the news when he was in jail for drug dealing aged 23.

He recalled: "May 22, 2008. A guard knocks on my cell door midafternoon during lockdown. He goes, ‘You had a kid today.’

"I’ve never had nothing in life that urged me in the moment to know that I had to do something different. I have to figure this out right now.”