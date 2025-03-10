Blackpink star Jennie feels inspired by Rihanna.

The 29-year-old singer - who is best known for starring in the chart-topping girl group - has admitted to feeling nervous around Rihanna.

Asked if she's ever felt starstruck, Jennie said on 'Chicken Shop Date': "For me, it was Rihanna.

"I ... Yeah, I … yeah. See me mumbling? I can’t even talk about her."

Jennie - who made her acting debut in the HBO series 'The Idol' - also joked that she doesn't give out compliments easily.

Asked what's the best compliment she can give, Jennie quipped: "That I like them. I don't like anyone, so ..."

Jennie has already enjoyed huge success as a member of Blackpink, and she previously admitted that she suffered from burnout after working "non-stop" for three years.

The group are now one of the best-known bands in the world, but Jennie admitted that they worked relentlessly in order to achieve their ambitions in the music business.

She told Rolling Stone magazine: "For three years after debuting, we worked non-stop without resting.

"Our sleep systems were breaking down; we weren’t eating properly; I wasn’t hydrating myself - we did that for three to four years, and then started our tour. We were on tour for a year and a half. For a year and a half I didn’t have a home."

The group's relentless schedule ultimately took a toll on Jennie's health and wellbeing.

The singer also confessed to being a "very delicate person".

She said: "If I touched something I’d have an allergic reaction. I had no immune system at all, but we needed to keep touring.

"When the tour was done, we got some time off to be at home. Back then, I didn’t have time to learn how to take care of myself. I’m a very delicate person."