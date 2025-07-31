Jess Glynne has lambasted The White House for using her viral Jet2 Holidays trend in an ICE deportations video.

Jess Glynne has slammed the use of her Jet2 Holiday trend in a video of immigrants being deported from the US

The British star's 2015 hit Hold My Hand is featured in advertisements for the holiday company and during in-flight information on their aircrafts, but it has since been used to soundtrack people's holidays from hell on TikTok, with more than 1.9 million having used the track in their videos.

The song is accompanied by the firm's catchphrase, "Nothing beats a Jet2 holiday".

The White House used the soundbite to soundtrack a video of immigrants being deported out of America, leaving the singer outraged.

Reacting to the shocking clip, Jess wrote on her Instagram Stories: “This post honestly makes me sick. My music is about love, unity, and spreading positivity – never about division or hate.”

The video in question has been viewed more than 11.8 million times and is still on X/Twitter.

It's captioned: "When ICE books you a one-way Jet2 holiday to deportation.

"Nothing beats it!"

Several stars have called out Donald Trump's administration for the deportations, including Doechii, Olivia Rodrigo, Bruce Springsteen, Green Day, and Addison Rae.

Meanwhile, Jess previously addressed calls for the song to be dropped by Jet2 for overuse.

She told Kat Shoob from The Official Vodafone Big Top 40: “I’m gonna just say to Jet2 and to everybody out there, look – I didn’t make them do it like that. I agreed to, you know, let them have my song and, you know, I apologise if it annoys you!

“Thing is I understand though, when you hear something over and over again and apparently they play it like seven times before they take off so… You know, it’s a lot!”