Jessie J feels as if she has gone "back to 2010" with her new album.

Jessie J feels as if she has gone 'back to 2010' with her new album

The 37-year-old singer shot to fame almost 15 years ago with her track 'Do It Like a Dude' and went on to release other hits like 'Price Tag' and 'Who You Are' but admitted that as she prepares to release her sixth studio album, she teased that it could all be reminiscent of where it all began.

Speaking live on stage at Ronnie Scott's jazz club in London as reported by The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, she said: "I truly feel like I’ve gone back to 2010, but 2.0.

“My worth and my value is more than anything. Any success, any achievement, any chart number, any album sale.

“It just makes me feel so powerful and roots me deep back in the ground when I need it.”

The 'Bang Bang' hitmaker as teamed up with producer Ryan Tedder for the album and will be releasing the lead single 'No Secrets' later this month, which she insisted will "set the tone" for what is to come.

She said: "This sets the tone. It reminds people that I make music because I’m human.

"I go through real-life s***.

"In life, I’ve had highs of highest. And I’ve had the lowest of lows. I love being the soundtrack to people’s good and bad times. It’s the joy that literally makes me feel like my life has a huge purpose."

However, Jessie - whose real name is Jessica Ellen Cornish - begged her fans to stop reminding her that they have "grown up" listening to her music because she can't stand to hear that sort of thing anymore as time goes on.

She said: "Please don’t come up to me and go, ‘I grew up listening to your music’. Because I can’t take it any more!'"

In 2023, Jesssue - who has son Sky, 23 months, with partner Chanan Colman - split from her label Republic Records after 17 years but insisted nothing "dramatic" had happened, she just needed a fresh start.

She said at the time: “There’s no negative spin, nothing’s happened, it’s not dramatic.

“It’s just me literally saying, ‘This doesn’t feel right’ and it hasn’t for years.”