Jessie J wrote three albums worth of music in two years

The 36-year-old star's last album, 'R.O.S.E', was released in four parts in 2018 and since then she has been hard at work on new music, which she hopes to release soon.

According to The Sun's Bizarre column, she said: "This year, I finally got a team together. I wrote three albums over 2019 to 2021. And I have so much music.

"That’s not the hard part. For me, it’s getting it out. And I have new music coming very soon."

However, she also has plans for outside of music, including launching a stand-up comedy career.

She said: "I actually genuinely want to do stand-up. I love making people laugh — and cry. I just love feeling things. So yeah, I do want to do comedy."

Jessie has had huge successes in her music career and during the panel talk 'The Woman I Am' with Apple Music, she reflected on performing with Queen at the London Olympic Games in 2012.

She said: "The Olympics, when I performed with Queen and I had that yellow duvet attached to me.

"They didn’t turn the choreographer’s mic off in my ear.

"He was going, ‘Get it. Oh my God. Yes! Own it!’. I was like, ‘What is going on in my life?’.

"Luckily I sang in time. After that, I went home, had a cheese sandwich and I watched 'Come Dine With Me'.

"I just remember thinking, ‘What is actually happening?’."