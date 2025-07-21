JLS singer Oritsé Williams says young Black male artists often face "racial pressure" to fit the stereotypical "street" rap star persona.

The 38-year-old singer - who released his first solo music as OWS in 2015, before returning to his name in 2024 - says despite his achievements in the chart-topping boy band, he’s still had to fight against an industry that doesn’t show enough support for Black solo acts.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at the launch of Men and Their Emotions (M.A.T.E) - a new mental health charity for men - at Indigo at The O2 on July 18, he said: “There is not enough support for solo Black singers in the UK, there really isn’t - especially male singers.

“We’re expected as young Black men to be rappers and kind of have a street persona.”

The Beat Again hitmaker wants to offer support for artists like himself and spoke of the importance of showing one's authentic self through music.

He added: “We’re expected to be from the street hoods, but if we’re not, and we’ve grown up in a loving family…there is racial pressure.

“I just want there to be more support for artists like myself who just want to be themselves and don’t have to conform to being something that they’re not.

“Love and vulnerability and emotions, I’m trying to still keep that alive through my music.”

Oritsé warned the pressure to be someone you are not can have a lasting mental health impact.

He said: “I just feel as a community we need to be supported to be able to be ourselves and not to have a stereotype or stigma thrust upon us and expected to be something that we’re not.

“That’s not good for mental health, do you know what I’m saying. That really can hurt you.”

Oritsé admits it was a "scary place to be" going solo after the band, but he's thankful for the support of JLS' loyal fanbase.

He said: “I continued doing music even after the group and that’s a scary place to be.

“To be supported and raised up by the fans and the people and the country, more and more people start to get to know who I am as a solo artist and who I am as a person, as a human being."

He added: “Who is Oritsé Williams?, you know, without the glitz and glamour of the group. Without the sparkles.

“As a man and as a human being, I just have to express myself honestly and be vulnerable and be able to be supportive to people.”

Head to www.menandtheiremotions.org.uk to learn more about the charity.