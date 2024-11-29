Joan Armatrading has "no idea" how she writes songs.

Joan Armatrading has a gift for writing songs

The 'Drop the Pilot' singer believes she is fortunate to possess a musical talent and can relate to Sir Paul McCartney's claims about his gift for melody.

Speaking to the Daily Express newspaper, Joan said: "I can't take any credit for what I do. What I've got is absolutely a gift. It's my job to use it to the best of my ability, but I don't know how to do it.

"I have no idea how my songwriting works. Out of thin air, I can just do this... thing. I don't even have to think about melody. I don't get angst when I write songs, because I just know I can do it.

"There's no wringing of hands or pacing up and down."

Joan writes, produces and plays all the instruments on her latest album 'How Did This Happen and What Does It Now Mean' – the 21st studio record of her career – although she still wishes she could be better on the saxophone.

The 73-year-old singer said: "I wish I could play saxophone. I can play a tiny bit, but I can't really say I can play saxophone to any degree at all.

"I keep thinking I'll knuckle down and have a proper go at it one day. But the things I need to play, I can play well enough."

The title of Armatrading's new record centres on global affairs and she is alarmed about the polarised state of the world.

She said: "It's a question on a lot of people's minds. We're at a weird place where nobody knows how to fix it.

"We lack proper communication, because nobody wants to say the wrong thing. It's a mess. But I think it must get better.

"Otherwise, we're talking about the end of the world, and I don't think we've got that memo yet."