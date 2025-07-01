Aerosmith could make a live return, guitarist Joe Perry has teased.

Joe Perry is hopeful Aerosmith can make a live comeback

The legendary American rock band announced in 2024 that they would be retiring from touring in the wake of Steven Tyler’s serious vocal injury. The singer fractured his larynx as well as having damaged vocal cords.

Now, Joe has admitted that there could be a time in the future when the band decide to get back on stage together and he wants to be able to perform a final Aerosmith show.

During an appearance on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk, Perry was asked if fans could ever see Aerosmith on stage again, to which the musician replied: "Well, yeah, I'm always hoping, but going on the road, it's a big deal pulling that together.”

Perry, 74, also admitted that touring is now much more demanding for him and his Aerosmith bandmates because they are not young men anymore.

He added: "There's so much planning, and what it takes out of you physically, it's a lot more than people realise."

“It's one thing when you're doing it when you're 25 or 30, but it's another when you're starting to get up there like us. It's a really physical thing, going out on stage.”

Love in an Elevator songwriter Perry is sure that Tyler would be able to sing a full concert again if he could get the strength back in his voice.

Asked if Steven could perform a full show, Joe said: "You know, I think he would. I think it’s just a matter of getting there, you know? I mean, it’s like, you know, I mean, we’re up there, man.

"I've got enough left in me. I still wanna do [a final Aerosmith show]... So, we'll see what happens.”

Tyler, 77, made his first public performance since Aerosmith announced their retirement in January when he sang at a Janie’s Fund charity event.

Perry will be touring across the US this summer with his group The Joe Perry Project.

Aerosmith announced their retirement from touring in August 2024 due to Steven's inability so sing live due to his injury.

The band's statement read: "As you know, Steven’s voice is an instrument like no other.

"He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We’ve seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side.

"Sadly, it is clear that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible. We have made a heart-breaking and difficult, but necessary, decision – as a band of brothers – to retire from the touring stage."