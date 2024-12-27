Joel Corry is desperate for his song with Kylie Minogue to be released.

Joel Corry hopes the public hears his song with Kylie Minogue

The 'Head and Heart' hitmaker revealed earlier this year that he had been working in the studio in Los Angeles with the Australian pop icon and is hopeful that their collaboration will be heard by the rest of the world.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, Joel said: "We had such a good couple of days together in the studio in LA. It was really good vibes and the music was great.

"She's just done her album, so I think they already had a plan for that. And obviously I'm doing my thing as well. But we're still in touch and I really hope in the future we can get one out together.

"If it's that song or another one, I don't know yet. We'll see what happens. But all I know is that we had a great time together."

Joel also has high praise for the approach of the 'Padam Padam' songstress.

He said: "And I really, really respect her massively.

"She's such a pro. She's one of the most professional people I've ever worked with in my life."

Meanwhile, Joel revealed recently that he had made some changes in his professional life after noticing that he was suffering from "burnout" following a demanding touring schedule and his "struggles" with the pressures of the music industry.

The 35-year-old DJ said: "I got to a point where the touring was just so intense that you kind of do start to feel a bit of the burnout.

“I changed my management this year and I kind of made some changes. The music industry is a very high-pressure industry and I think now more than ever, especially with social media, the pressure on artists is really, really tough.

“I really struggle with the climate of today’s sort of music industry world."