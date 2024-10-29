Joel Corry thinks the music industry is "out of control" in its present state.

Joel Corry thinks the music industry is 'out of control' in its present state

The 35-year-old DJ wants fans to be conscious of the "pressure on artists" because it seems to get worse every year although he is not entirely sure what can be done to "rein" the issue in.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Awareness of the pressure on artists is a good thing, because every year it’s getting tougher and tougher out there.

“It’s tough, man, because you’re constantly looking at negative stuff being said about you. It is out of control in a way. But I’m not sure how that would ever get reined in.”

The 'Head and Heart' hitmaker had to make a few changes in his professional life after realising that he was suffering from "burnout" following a heavy touring schedule and really "struggles" with the industry amid the pressures of social media.

He added: "I got to a point where the touring was just so intense that you kind of do start to feel a bit of the burnout.

“I changed my management this year and I kind of made some changes. The music industry is a very high-pressure industry and I think now more than ever, especially with social media, the pressure on artists is really, really tough.

“I really struggle with the climate of today’s sort of music industry world."

Joel was speaking out in the weeks following the death of former One Direction star Liam Payne - who passed away at the age of 31 after falling off a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires - and was "so shocked" to learn the tragic news.

He said: "I was out in Australia when I heard the news about Liam.

“I was so shocked. I was with Liam at Soccer Aid in the summer 2023 and he was such a big part of the team."