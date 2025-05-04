JoJo Siwa is set to release her "most personal song yet", 'Bulletproof'.

JoJo Siwa releases 'Bulletproof' on May 16

The 21-year-old singer - who just appeared on the UK's 'Celebrity Big Brother' - has announced the new track about "strength and vulnerability".

Set for release on May 16, 'Bulletproof' will be accompanied with a music video directed and choreographed by the multi-hyphenated star.

She said of the song: “Bulletproof is a song about strength and vulnerability and realising no one is immune from the affects others have on you.

“It’s my most personal song yet because it’s about the journey I’ve been on and the challenges I’ve faced, and how I’ve come out of them stronger. I can’t wait for my fans to hear it and to see the video we worked so hard on.”

A press release notes:" Bulletproof promises to continue JoJo’s momentum as she evolves into an even more fearless and relatable artist."

'Bulletproof' follows JoJo's 2024 EP 'Guilty Pleasure', which featured the hit 'Karma'.

Available on all streaming platforms on May 16, 2025 - Fans can pre-save Bulletproof now via go.mhe.fm/jojosiwa_bulletproof.