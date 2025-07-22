The Jonas Brothers' father has bought the rights to part of his sons' back catalogue.

Kevin Jonas Sr. has reached a deal with his sons Nick, Joe and Kevin via his own talent management company Jonas Group Entertainment Holdings, which gives him the publishing and recording rights to the trio's The Happiness Begins, 2023's The Album, and their upcoming LP Greetings From Your Hometown, plus standalone singles Remember This and Like It's Christmas.

As reported by Billboard, he told his sons: "I don’t know that anybody can love your music any more than I do or be any more proud of you.

“I am not asking for less than the purchase price but for consideration of the passion I’ll bring to keeping your legacy thriving.”

In a statement, the siblings praised Jonas Group Publishing president Leslie DiPiero for supporting "songwriters and creators".

They said: "We are passionate about songwriting and the creative process, and Leslie DiPiero [Jonas Group Publishing president] has always been a true champion for songwriters and creators.

“We look forward to working with her and the team.”

Kevin Sr. added that considering the family connection - and his past experience managing the trio with Phil McIntyre early in their career - working together again should be "easy".

The exact financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

However, Jonas Brothers still have ownership of their first four albums - It's About Time, their self-titled album, A Little Bit Longer, and Lines, Vines and Trying Times.

The debut was released on Columbia Records, while the other three were on Disney's Hollywood Records.

Speaking after parting ways with Disney and retaining their masters, Nick said at the time: "This was a decision that we made as a group. Naturally, as with any partnership, when you do part ways, there is emotion tied to it.

"We’ve been blessed to have a lot of success with Hollywood and with Disney, but speaking on behalf of my brothers and our team, we’re all looking forward to this next chapter.

"We’re ready for that next step as a group, and being able to take our work with us was so important.”