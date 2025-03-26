The Jonas Brothers "didn’t know what [they] were doing" when they started out in the music business.

The Jonas Brothers recently announced their tour plans

The chart-topping band - which includes Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas - recently announced plans for their 20th anniversary tour, but Nick admits that they were very naive during their early years in the music industry.

The 32-year-old star - who has also enjoyed success as a solo artist - told Billboard: "I think the early memories of recording and writing music, we really didn’t know what we were doing, to be honest … we still don’t know what we’re doing."

Despite this, the brothers were surrounded by supportive people who encouraged them to work hard and to follow their dreams.

Nick said: "We had a bunch of people ... that just said, you can do it and pushed us. And that was our dad, John Fields, our record label at the time Hollywood and John Lind. We were surrounded by people that just said, ‘You can do it,’ and believed in us, and that’s what took us to the next stage."

Nick is still amazed by the impact that they've had on so many people.

He shared: "Even now, looking up and seeing what these songs mean to people so many years later, even though they were written when we were teenagers, is so incredible to us, and they resonate for us in different ways as we look out and see how the fan base has grown and changed and evolved over the years."

The JONAS20: Living the Dream Tour begins at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on August 10, and Joe is already looking forward to playing at the iconic stadium.

He shared: "We do have plans to bring the tour internationally.

"We also are overwhelmed to be playing MetLife Stadium. We’ve done it with radio shows and things like that, and popped up here and there, we’ve seen countless New York Giants football games there.

"I remember buying nosebleed seats when we had just enough in our allowance to go and watch a game. So to be Jersey guys who grew up 10, 15 minutes away from the stadium, MetLife. It’s a dream come true — to celebrate with our fans as well. And then we’re starting there, it’s now tradition. We have to start with New York."