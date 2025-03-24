The Jonas Brothers are "beyond excited" to embark on their JONAS20: Living the Dream Tour.

The Jonas Brothers have announced their tour plans

The chart-topping group - which includes Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas - have announced the dates for their upcoming 20th anniversary tour, and the brothers "can’t wait" to hit the road in August.

They said in a statement: "We’re beyond excited to hit the road and celebrate 20 years of music.

"Our fans have been with us through every chapter, and this tour is our way of honouring them, the memories we’ve made, and the ones we’ll create together. We can’t wait to make this our biggest, most unforgettable tour yet."

The band will play 42 dates in the US and Canada on their JONAS20: Living the Dream Tour.

The Jonas Brothers will begin the North American tour at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on August 10, and the tour will conclude at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut on November 14.

The band first revealed plans to mark their 20th anniversary back in December 2023.

Nick, 32 - who has also enjoyed success as a solo artist - said during a concert in Brooklyn: "[From] two nights at Yankee Stadium, we have since played 61-or-something shows. We’ve reached the end, but we left you all a card on your seats, I don’t know if you got those when you got in.

"OK, so in 2025, it’ll be the 20-year anniversary of this band. And that card was your formal invite [because] we’re gonna do this thing again."

JONAS20: Living the Dream Tour dates:

August 10: East Rutherford N.J.

August 12: Washington, D.C.

August 14: Philadelphia

August 17: Hershey, Pa.

August 21: Toronto

August 23: Boston

August 26: Chicago

August 28: Detroit

August 31: Arlington, Texas

September 6: Los Angeles

September 18: Vancouver

September 20: Portland, Ore.

September 22: Seattle

September 25: San Francisco

September 26: Sacramento, Calif.

September 28: Phoenix

October 2: Denver

October 4: Omaha, Neb.

October 5: Des Moines, Iowa

October 7: Kansas City, Mo.

October 8: St. Louis

October 10: St. Paul, Minn.

October 12: Milwaukee

October 14: Nashville

October 16: Tulsa, Okla.

October 17: Austin, Texas

October 18: San Antonio, Texas

October 19: Houston

October 22: Tampa, Fla.

October 24: Sunrise, Fla.

October 26: Orlando, Fla.

October 28: Atlanta

October 29: Raleigh, N.C.

November 1: Lexington, Ky.

November 2: Indianapolis

November 4: Knoxville, Tenn.

November 5: Charlotte, N.C.

November 6: Columbia, S.C.

November 8: Columbus, Ohio

November 9: Buffalo, N.Y.

November 11: Cleveland

November 12: Pittsburgh

November 14: Uncasville, Conn.