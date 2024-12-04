Jorja Smith and Cleo Sol are among the nominees for the MOBO Awards 2025.

The prestigious ceremony celebrating excellence in black music and culture will head to Newcastle's Utilita Arena on February 18, and several stars have scored three nods, including Jorja and Cleo.

Jorja's 'Falling Or Flying' and Cleo's 'Gold' will go head-to-head with Bashy's 'Being Poor Is Expensive', Ghetts' 'On Purpose, With Purpose', Sampha's 'Lahai', and Skrapz' 'Reflection' for the Album of the Year prize.

Jorja, 27, and Cleo, 34, are also up for Best Female Act, with Raye, Little Simz, Nia Archives, and Darkoo also vying for the crown, and Best R’n’B/Soul Act.

Elmiene, Flo, Jaz Karis, Nippa, Odeal, Sasha Keable, Shae Universe, and Sinead Harnett are also in contention for the latter prize.

Sampha, 36, is up for Best Male Act and Album of The Year for his acclaimed LP ‘Lahai’ and his music video ‘Only’ has been shortlisted for Video of the Year.

As well as Sampha, Bashy, Central Cee, D-Block Europe, Ghetts, and Nemzzz will battle it out for Best Male Act.

Central Cee, Bashy, Ghetts and Odeal all earned three nods each.

Song of the Year is a contest between Central Cee and Lil Baby’s ‘BAND4BAND’, Chase and Status and Stormzy’s ‘Backbone’, Darkoo and Dess Dior’s ‘Favourite Girl’, Jordan Adetunji’s ‘Kehlani’,Leostaytrill’s ‘Pink Lemonade’, and Odeal’s ‘Soh-Soh’.

MOBO Founder Kanya King said: “Each and every time we unveil the MOBO Awards nominations, I am taken aback by the sheer amount of incredible talent we have in the UK. It inspires us all to continue pushing the industry to be more inclusive of a greater variety of Black music and culture. The music coming out of the UK this past year has been some of the best we have had in years. These distinct, uncompromising voices – across different genres from R’n’B and Soul to Grime, Hip-Hop to Jazz and Alternative – are not just soundtracks for our days. They provide healing and reflection, and also escapism in times of need. For several years now we have also seen the growth of our MOBO UnSung talent programme, as it continues to be a beacon for spotlighting and empowering emerging artists. Some of the artists tipped by UnSung have gone on to achieve great things and we're so proud to be following their journey, and celebrating their success. A huge congratulations to all our nominees across music, film and television, and entertainment. We look forward to welcoming you in Newcastle!"

For tickets, head to mobo.com/tickets.

The MOBO Awards 2025 nominations:

BEST MALE ACT

BASHY

CENTRAL CEE

D-BLOCK EUROPE

GHETTS

NEMZZZ

SAMPHA

BEST FEMALE ACT IN ASSOCIATION WITH got2b

CLEO SOL

DARKOO

JORJA SMITH

LITTLE SIMZ

NIA ARCHIVES

RAYE

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

BASHY - BEING POOR IS EXPENSIVE

CLEO SOL - GOLD

GHETTS - ON PURPOSE, WITH PURPOSE

JORJA SMITH - FALLING OR FLYING

SAMPHA - LAHAI

SKRAPZ - REFLECTION

SONG OF THE YEAR

CENTRAL CEE FEAT. LIL BABY - ‘BAND4BAND’

CHASE AND STATUS, STORMZY - ‘BACKBONE’

DARKOO FEAT. DESS DIOR - ‘FAVOURITE GIRL’

JORDAN ADETUNJI - ‘KEHLANI’

LEOSTAYTRILL - ‘PINK LEMONADE’

ODEAL - ‘SOH-SOH’

BEST NEWCOMER

CHY CARTIER

ELMIENE

FIMIGUERRERO

FLOWEROVLOVE

JORDAN ADETUNJI

LEN

LEOSTAYTRILL

MYLES SMITH

ODEAL

POZER

VIDEO OF THE YEAR IN ASSOCIATION WITH LNER

MEEKZ - ‘MINI ME'S’ (DIRECTED BY KC LOCKE)

MNELIA - ‘MY MAN’ (DIRECTED BY FEMI BELLO)

RAYE - ‘GENESIS’ (DIRECTED BY OTIS DOMINIQUE AND RAYE)

SAMPHA - ‘ONLY’ (DIRECTED BY DEXTER NAVY)

SKEPTA - ‘GAS ME UP (DILIGENT)’ (DIRECTED BY STEVEO)

UNKNOWN T FEAT. LOYLE CARNER - ‘HOCUS POCUS’ (DIRECTED BY FELIX BRADY)

BEST R'N'B/SOUL ACT SUPPORTED BY KISS FM

CLEO SOL

ELMIENE

FLO

JAZ KARIS

JORJA SMITH

NIPPA

ODEAL

SASHA KEABLE

SHAE UNIVERSE

SINEAD HARNETT

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ACT IN ASSOCIATION WITH MARSHALL

ALT BLK ERA

BOB VYLAN

HAK BAKER

KID BOOKIE

NATIVE JAMES

SPIDER

BEST GRIME ACT SUPPORTED BY TRENCH

CHIP

D DOUBLE E

DUPPY

KRUZ LEONE

MANGA SAINT HILARE

SCORCHER

BEST HIP HOP ACT SUPPORTED BY BBC RADIO 1XTRA

BASHY

CRISTALE

HEADIE ONE

NINES

POTTER PAYPER

SKRAPZ

BEST DRILL ACT

163MARGS

CENTRAL CEE

HEADIE ONE

KAIRO KEYZ

K-TRAP

POZER

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

ASAKE

AYRA STARR

BEYONCE

GLORILLA

KENDRICK LAMAR

LATTO

MEGAN THEE STALLION

NICKI MINAJ

TEMS

TYLA

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A TV SHOW/FILM

ANGELA WYNTER AS YOLANDE TRUEMAN IN EASTENDERS

CAROLINE CHIKEZIE AS NOMA IN POWER BOOK II: GHOST

DIANE PARISH AS DENISE FOX IN EASTENDERS

DIONNE BROWN AS QUEENIE IN QUEENIE

GHETTS AS KRAZY IN SUPACELL

JACOB ANDERSON AS LOUIS IN INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE

JASMINE JOBSON AS JAQ IN TOP BOY

JOSH TEDEKU AS TAZER IN SUPACELL

KINGSLEY BEN-ADIR AS BOB MARLEY IN BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE

TOSIN COLE AS MICHAEL IN SUPACELL

BEST MEDIA PERSONALITY

90'S BABY SHOW

AJ ODUDU

CHUCKIE ONLINE

CRAIG MITCH

HENRIE KWUSHUE

MADAME JOYCE

MICAH RICHARDS

SPECS GONZALEZ

THE RECEIPTS PODCAST

ZEZE MILLZ

BEST AFRICAN MUSIC ACT IN ASSOCIATION WITH LOCO MUSIC

ASAKE (NIGERIA)

AYRA STARR (NIGERIA)

BNXN AND RUGER (NIGERIA)

KING PROMISE (GHANA)

ODUMODUBLVCK (NIGERIA)

REMA (NIGERIA)

SHALLIPOPI (NIGERIA)

TEMS (NIGERIA)

TYLA (SOUTH AFRICA)

UNCLE WAFFLES (SOUTH AFRICA)

BEST CARIBBEAN MUSIC ACT

POPCAAN

SHENSEEA

SKILLIBENG

SPICE

VALIANT

YG MARLEY

BEST JAZZ ACT

AMY GADIAGA

BLUE LAB BEATS

EGO ELLA MAY

EZRA COLLECTIVE

KOKOROKO

YUSSEF DAYES

BEST ELECTRONIC/DANCE ACT SUPPORTED BY MIXMAG

ELIZA ROSE

NIA ARCHIVES

PINKPANTHERESS

SALUTE

SHYGIRL

TSHA

BEST PRODUCER

CEEBEAATS

INFLO

JULS

M1ONTHEBEAT

P2J

SAMMY SOSO

BEST GOSPEL ACT SUPPORTED BY PREMIER GOSPEL

ANNATORIA

IMRHAN

LIMOBLAZE

REBLAH

STILL SHADEY

VOLNEY MORGAN AND NEW YE