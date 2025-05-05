Julien Baker has cancelled the remaining dates of her tour with Torres to "focus on her mental health".

The Boygenius star, 29, and her collaborator have been forced to shelve the rest of their ‘Send a Prayer My Way Tour' in support of their joint country album - due to "recent events" impacting Julien's mental health.

The announcement came just hours before their planned performance at the Stable Hall in San Antonio, Texas on Sunday (04.05.25).

Julien's Instagram statement read: “Due to recent events, Julien Baker is prioritizing her well-being and taking time to focus on her health.

“Therefore, the Julien Baker and TORRES ‘Send A Prayer My Way’ Tour has been canceled. This decision was not made lightly, and we understand the disappointment this may cause for fans. We deeply appreciate your understanding. (sic)"

Full refunds will be offered to fans from their original points of sale.

In March, they had to cancel shows at Ohio University and at Knoxville’s Big Ears Festival after “one of our key members sustained a concussion”.

The tour began on April 23 in Richmond, Virginia.

The pair came to collaborate on the LP after Torres - whose real name is Mackenzie Scott - got high on marijuana one night amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Julien told The Independent: “I committed to that bit and here we are.”

The pair - who are queer - used the album to explore complex themes of sexuality, religion, and growing up in the American South.

Julien mused: “I was being a contrarian and people would be like, ‘Well, how’s it been being a queer person in the South?’”

The two became friends a decade ago, after meeting backstage at a show they played together in Chicago.

In Tennessee, they were both raised around country music. However, Baker said the genre didn’t click as she was growing up.

She told the outlet: “I wanted nothing to do with country music, but no matter what I did, I couldn’t escape it because I lived in Tennessee.”