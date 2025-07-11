Justin Bieber has dropped his seventh studio album Swag.

Justin Bieber Swag (Photo by Renell Medrano)

The 31-year-old singer launched his 21-track LP at midnight on Friday (11.07.25), marking his first new record since Justice, which topped the Billboard 200 chart for two weeks from when it debuted in March 2021.

Swag's tracklisting was unveiled in an Instagram Reel on Thursday (10.07.25), with the song titles projected next to a black-and-white promotional image of Justin, his 28-year-old wife Hailey Bieber and their 11-month-old son Jack Blues.

The song on Swag are All I Can Take, Daisies, Yukon, Go Baby, Things You Do, Butterflies, Way It Is, First Place, Soulful, Walking Away, Glory Voice Memo, Devotion, Dadz Love, Therapy Session, Sweet Spot, 405, Swag, Zuma House, Too Long, and Forgiveness.

On Friday, Justin shared a picture of the album's artwork - with the front being black and the word "SWAG" written in dark grey, and the back showing the singer holding his son - on Instagram, and fans were quick to praise the cover.

One user said: "You released the album on July 11 (my birthday) and on top of that you released first place, birthday song, it's literally the best gift of my life, thank you Justin."

A second follower wrote: "YES YES YES WE LOVE THAT COVER (sic)."

And a third supporter penned: "July 2025 - Bieber is back, and I've never been happier."

Hailey gave a strong reaction to her husband's new album.

Writing alongside a black-and-white portrait of her, Justin and Jack, the 28-year-old model wrote: "Is it finally clocking to you f******losers?"

This is a reference to the viral video of Justin confronting paparazzi, who followed him whilst on an evening trip to a beach in Malibu, California, on June 13.

He said: "You're not getting it, it's not clocking to you, It's not clocking to you that I'm standing on business."

People have speculated that Justin and Hailey's relationship is in trouble, but he once again shut these rumours down.

Captioning a sweet picture of the couple sharing an embrace in the backdrop of a sunset, he wrote: "My forever n always. (sic)"

Back in May, Hailey also quashed the rumours by saying the "b****** are going to be mad" that there is no truth to the pair calling quits on their relationship.

In an interview with Vogue magazine for its Summer 2025 issue, she said: “Well, I thought seven years in it would’ve [died down] already, and it hasn’t.

“You would think after having a child, people would maybe move on, chill out a little bit, but no,” she added. “So I guess these bitches are going to be mad.”