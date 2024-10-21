Justin Bieber made a surprise appearance onstage with Don Toliver at the rapper's gig in Los Angeles.

The pop star returned to the stage on Friday (18.10.24) to join Toliver for a performance of their song 'Private Landing' at the Crypto.com Arena with the moment being captured on camera by the singer's wife Hailey, who was in the audience.

Bieber is believed to have been back in the studio working on new music recently and on Sunday (20.10.24), he appeared to confirm the news by sharing pictures of himself recording in a studio.

He's working with 26-year-old singer-songwriter Mk.gee - who has previously worked with the likes of Dijon, Omar Apollo, and Kacy Hill.

The producer - whose real name is Michael Todd Gordon - recently told The New York Times: "He's [Justin] searching. Anything that comes out of his mouth: That's pop music. You can really do pretty wild stuff behind that, just because it represents something."

Justin, 30, was forced to quit the rest of his 'Justice World Tour' in 2022 after suffering partial facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome and he took a step back from music to prioritise his health.

In an Instagram video when he first postponed shows in June 2022, he explained: “Obviously as you can probably see with my face. I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerves in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis. “Can’t believe I’m saying this. I’ve done everything to get better but my sickness is getting worse.

“My heart breaks that I will have to postpone these next few shows (doctors orders.) To all my people I love you so much and I’m gonna rest and get better." The jaunt was due to end on March 25, 2023, in Kraków, Poland, but wrapped in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on September 4, 2022.

Although fans haven't had any solo music in a while, Justin featured on Toliver's 'Private Landing' as well as a stripped-back cut of SZA's 'Snooze’.

He hasn’t put out an album since 2021's 'Justice'.