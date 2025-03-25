Justin Bieber has been in the studio with Fred Again.. again.

Justin Bieber and Sekou were joined by Fred Again.. in their recent studio session

It's emerged that the 'Baby' hitmaker had not only been cooking something up with British singer Sekou last week, but the pair were also joined by the Grammy winning studio wizard, who co-wrote and co-produced Bieber and Ed Sheeran's 2019 hit 'I Don't Care'.

Fred was spotted in Sekou's posts on his Instagram Story from his studio sessions with Bieber, which were circulated on social media by fans.

Bieber and Sekou surprised fans last Monday (17.03.25) by sharing selfies from their time together.

Sekou captioned his post on Instagram: "The duo you never thought you needed;) my big brother @justinbieber life works in crazy ways!!"

Prior to this, Bieber worked with singer-songwriter Mk.gee - who has previously worked with the likes of Dijon, Omar Apollo, and Kacy Hill – last year.

The producer - whose real name is Michael Todd Gordon - told The New York Times: "He's [Justin] searching. Anything that comes out of his mouth: That's pop music. You can really do pretty wild stuff behind that, just because it represents something."

Bieber was forced to quit the rest of his 'Justice World Tour' in 2022 after suffering partial facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome and he took a step back from music to prioritise his health.

In an Instagram video when he first postponed shows in June 2022, he explained: “Obviously as you can probably see with my face. I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerves in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis.“Can’t believe I’m saying this. I’ve done everything to get better but my sickness is getting worse.

“My heart breaks that I will have to postpone these next few shows (doctors orders.) To all my people I love you so much and I’m gonna rest and get better."

The jaunt was due to end on March 25, 2023, in Kraków, Poland, but wrapped in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on September 4, 2022.

Bieber featured on rapper Don Toliver's track 'Private Landing' as well as a stripped-back cut of SZA's 'Snooze’ in 2023.

He hasn’t put out an album since 2021's 'Justice'.