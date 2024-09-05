Justin Bieber has been working on new music.

Justin Bieber has been working on new music with Mk.gee

The 'Love Yourself' hitmaker has been in the studio with 26-year-old singer-songwriter Mk.gee - who has previously worked with the likes of Dijon, Omar Apollo, and Kacy Hill.

The producer - whose real name is Michael Todd Gordon - told The New York Times: "He's [Justin] searching.

"Anything that comes out of his mouth: That's pop music. You can really do pretty wild stuff behind that, just because it represents something."

Justin, 30, was forced to quit the rest of his 'Justice World Tour' after suffering partial facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome and has been prioritising his health.

In an Instagram video when he first postponed shows in June 2022, he explained: “Obviously as you can probably see with my face. I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerves in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis.

“Can’t believe I’m saying this. I’ve done everything to get better but my sickness is getting worse.

“My heart breaks that I will have to postpone these next few shows (doctors orders.) To all my people I love you so much and I’m gonna rest and get better."

The jaunt was due to end on March 25, 2023, in Kraków, Poland, but wrapped in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on September 4, 2022.

Although fans haven't had any solo music in a while, Justin featured on Don Toliver's 'Private Landing' and a stripped-back cut of SZA's 'Snooze’. He hasn’t put out an album since 2021's 'Justice'.

Meanwhile, the 'Sorry' hitmaker recently became a father for the first after wife Hailey Bieber, 27, gave birth to their baby boy, Jack Blues Bieber, last month.