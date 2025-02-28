Justin Timberlake has cancelled the last US performance of his world tour due to illness.

Justin Timberlake had to cancel the final US gig of his world tour

The 'Can't Stop the Feeling!' hitmaker was due to play the final gig of the North America leg of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour in Columbus, Ohio, on Thursday (27.02.25) but announced just hours before the show that he would not be performing as he is "battling the flu".

In a message posted on Instagram, Justin said: "You guys, I'm heartbroken. I have to cancel the show tonight. I went into soundcheck battling the flu and now it's gotten the best of me.

"It kills me to disappoint you and my team who worked so hard to make this show happen. I want to reassure you, you'll be getting refunds for your tickets. I love you all."

Justin had already been forced to postpone the show in Ohio last October after being diagnosed with bronchitis and laryngitis.

The 44-year-old star posted on social media at the time: "Hey guys - I haven’t been feeling great the last few shows and turns out I have bronchitis and laryngitis. I’m so sorry to say I do need to reschedule the next few shows from 10/23 through 11/2. New dates listed above. Thank you for understanding - I’ll make it up to you - JT."

On Wednesday (26.02.25), Justin shared a post on Instagram where he paid tribute to the team who have made all the gigs on the tour so far possible.

He captioned the snap: "Only one more show to go... and I wanted to take a minute to shout out this incredible tour family. These are the people who keep this whole thing running.

"You guys don't get to see everyone on stage, but without every single person in this picture - none of this would be possible. So much love. Let's do it ONE MORE TIME tomorrow night in Columbus."