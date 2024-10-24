Justin Timberlake has rescheduled six dates of his 'Forget Tomorrow' North American tour after coming down with "bronchitis and laryngitis".

The 'SexyBack' singer has been forced to postpone the concerts in Chicago, Grand Rapids, Detroit, Milwaukee, St. Paul, and Columbus, which were due to take place between October 23 through November 2, and has given new dates for February 2025.

Apologising to fans, he said in a social media statement: "Hey guys - I haven’t been feeling great the last few shows and turns out I have bronchitis and laryngitis. I’m so sorry to say I do need to reschedule the next few shows from 10/23 through 11/2. New dates listed above. Thank you for understanding - I’ll make it up to you."

He will now head to Chicago on February 14, Grand Rapids, on February 18, Detroit on February 20, Milwaukee on February 22, St Paul on February 24, before wrapping up in Columbus on February 27.

Earlier this month, the 'Cry Me A River' hitmaker cancelled a concert in New Jersey just an hour before he was due onstage - due to an “injury" that was "preventing him" from performing.

The concert planned for October 8 at the Prudential Center ended up taking place days later on October 15.

He wrote at the time: “I’m so sorry to postpone tonight’s show.

“I have an injury that is preventing me from performing.

“I’m so disappointed not to see you all, but I’m working to reschedule ASAP.

“I promise to make it up to you and give you the show ya’ll deserve. Thank you guys for understanding. Appreciate your support always.”

The 43-year-old singer pleaded guilty to a traffic violation and driving while ability impaired last month, three months after he was arrested for allegedly running a stop sign and swerving between lanes in Sag Harbor, New York.

He was ordered to pay a $500 fine with a $260 surcharge and serve 25 hours of community service at a non-profit of his choosing.

Justin admitted it was a "mistake" to get behind the wheel after one drink and warned others not to do so.

He said: “Even if you’ve had one drink, don’t get behind the wheel of a car. There are so many alternatives. You can call a friend [or] take an Uber.

“This is a mistake that I made, but I’m hoping that whoever is watching and listening right now can learn from this mistake. I know that I certainly have.”

Justin Timberlake's rescheduled tour dates:

February 14 – Chicago, IL – United Center

February 18 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

February 20 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

February 22 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

February 24 – St. Paul, MN – XCEL Energy Center

February 27 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena