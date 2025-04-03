Bon Iver's Justin Vernon had an "out-of-body" experience watching Taylor Swift perform 'Exile'.

Justin Vernon has previously worked with Taylor Swift

The collaboration featured on Taylor's 2020 album 'Folklore', and Justin loved seeing Taylor perform the track during her Eras Tour.

Asked how it felt seeing Taylor performing their song, Justin said on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon': "Errr ... out of body, out of body.

"I was like ... I sadly didn’t ever get a chance to sing it with her on her tour – she got to come sing it with us – but I saw those clips and I was like, 'Gosh, they sound better than one of me can sound.'

"It was pretty powerful to see that. To hear how that sounded was amazing."

Justin also worked with Charli XCX on her 'Brat' remix album, with the duo collaborating on the song 'I think about it all the time'.

And Justin explained how he came to sample Bonnie Raitt's 'Nick Of Time' for the song.

He shared: "My friend Danielle Haim told me, ‘You should sample ‘Nick Of Time’, and I was like: ‘That’s such a good idea’, because Charli’s song was about running out of time."

Justin subsequently revealed that Bonnie, 75, approved the sample as she's "a huge fan of Charli’s".

He said: "She had to give us her blessing on using the sample, she was very touched. She’s a huge fan of Charli’s – as am I, so it was a really cool experience."

Meanwhile, Justin previously admitted that in spite of his success, he doesn't actually enjoy being famous.

The 43-year-old music star explained that he took a "long break" from the music industry as he struggled to adjust to the pressures of fame and success.

Justin - who has also worked with the likes of Kanye West and Snoop Dogg - told the Guardian newspaper: "Having people asking to get their picture taken when you’re just trying to get eggs and not having a good day. There are times when it’s just a nuisance, and there are times when it makes me panic.

"There are people who are straight-up into being famous. And I don’t like that. I think that’s why I had to take a long break."