Karol G is set to release her own Netflix documentary in 2025.

The 33-year-old singer has joined forces with the streaming giant to create a new documentary that will explore her life and career.

Netflix wrote on X: "A Karol G documentary spanning her life and career is coming to Netflix in 2025 [heart emojis] (sic)"

The post also features a handwritten note that reads: "A story born from dreams that seemed impossible, fueled by unwavering faith. A relentless journey that defied all odds.

"My life, my work, my truth and the powerful connection I share with you all. My dream came true."

The upcoming documentary has been described as "an intimate portrait of a global music icon - the woman behind the artist".

Karol is already one of the most influential reggaeton artists in the world, and in November, she joined forces with Bratz to launch the Bratz x Karol G Collector Doll.

She said in a statement at the time: "I can’t believe I’m celebrating another significant milestone in my career with my very first doll - and I’m incredibly proud that it’s with Bratz, a brand I’ve always been a super fan of since childhood!"

The award-winning star described the move as a landmark moment in her career.

She explained: "It’s surreal to think that just over a year ago, I was celebrating my first Latin Grammy win, and now I have the chance to share a doll inspired by that pivotal moment in my career."

Karol is also thrilled to be working with Bratz, describing the brand as "independent, bold and powerful trendsetters".

She said: "Bratz are 'Bichotas' in their own right - they’re independent, bold and powerful trendsetters who have been part of our lives since the early 2000s. This collaboration is a true labour of love and a celebration for fans across Latin America and beyond."