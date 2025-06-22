Karol G is unhappy with criticism of her song ‘Latina Forever’.

Karol G unhappy with critics

The 34-year-old singer’s ode to Latin women was slammed for sexualising women with the lyrics “t*** and a**” but Karol thinks it is unfair that she gets blasted for singing raunchy songs.

She told Variety: “I feel like the bigger the project gets, the harder the people get with me. I think there are different opinions on how I should and shouldn’t be acting at this point in my career and it gets so confusing sometimes that it becomes hard to handle.

“It’s difficult, because the video is incredible but I knew having us in bikinis with me singing about t*** and a** … I just knew it was going to be a talking point. But the way I see it, I am just singing of my realities. I don’t want to change myself to have to please anyone, either. I have emotional songs on this record that are soul-touching, and then I have my fun and sometimes raunchy songs - Latinas are everything. Why can’t we just be everything?”

Meanwhile, Karol is one of the few Latin artists – including Luis Miguel, Bad Bunny and Shakira – who have embarked on a global stadium tour and she admitted she still hasn’t processed how monumental it is.

She said: “I haven’t spoken with [Bad Bunny], but I would love the opportunity to get to talk to him about the experience, because it is such a massive accomplishment that I haven’t fully digested. When we first sat down to route the tour, everyone kept telling me, ‘Don’t you think it’s too much too fast?’ I’m so proud that we did it. I remember thinking ‘My God, Shakira is doing this. I’m doing this?! I get to do what she does on this scale?!’ It’s insane.”