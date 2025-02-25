Kate Bush, Damon Albarn and Yusuf/Cat Stevens are among more than 1,000 artists who have released a silent album in protest of the British government's proposed changes to AI copyright laws.

The tracklisting for ‘Is This What We Want?’ spells out: “The British government must not legalise music theft to benefit AI companies.”

The artists - also including Annie Lennox, The Clash, Bastille, Jamiroquai and Billy Ocean – are concerned about the plans to amend the law to give artists the chance to opt out of having their work mined by AI algorithms with fears it could destroy the creative sector.

'Wuthering Heights' hitmaker Bush said in a statement: “In the music of the future, will our voices go unheard?”

Any money raised from the album will be donated to the non-profit Help Musicians.

A spokesperson for the UK's Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) said that the industry is currently “holding back the creative industries, media and AI sector from realising their full potential."

They added that the planned changes to the legislation would “protect the interests of both AI developers and right holders [to] deliver a solution which allows both to thrive.”

In January, the likes of Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Elton John called for greater regulation to protect artists from artificial intelligence.

During an appearance on 'Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg', the Beatles legend explained: "You get young guys, girls, coming up, and they write a beautiful song, and they don’t own it, and they don’t have anything to do with it. And anyone who wants can just rip it off ...

"We’re the people, you’re the government! You’re supposed to protect us. That’s your job. So you know, if you’re putting through a bill, make sure you protect the creative thinkers, the creative artists, or you’re not going to have them."

The 'I'm Still Standing' hitmaker made similar comments in an interview with The Sunday Times newspaper, saying: "The wheels are in motion to allow AI companies to ride roughshod over the traditional copyright laws that protect artists’ livelihoods.

"This will allow global big tech companies to gain free and easy access to artists’ work in order to train their artificial intelligence and create competing music.

"This will dilute and threaten young artists’ earnings even further. The musician community rejects it wholeheartedly ...

"[It is] harder than ever for new and emerging musicians to make the finances of the industry stack up to sustain a fledgling career, due to challenging financial situations, including the increased costs of touring.

"Without thorough and robust copyright protection that allows artists to earn hard-fought earnings from their music, the UK’s future place on the world stage as a leader in arts and popular culture is under serious jeopardy."

McCartney previously signed a petition calling for better regulation of artificial intelligence programs, which stated: "The unlicensed use of creative works for training generative AI is a major, unjust threat to the livelihoods of the people behind those works and must not be permitted."

The petition was signed by Bush, Radiohead star Thom Yorke, ABBA's Bjorn Ulvaeus and The Cure frontman Robert Smith.