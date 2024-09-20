Katy Perry set out to create a "celebratory" feel with her new album '143'.

Katy Perry on The Zane Lowe Show for Apple Music 1

The 'Lifetimes' hitmaker's latest record was released on Friday (20.09.24) and wants to evoke feelings of a "nonstop party" for those listening to her new material.

Katy told 'The Zane Lowe Show' on Apple Music 1: "With this new record going out, the energy that I am hoping to create is celebratory, is freedom. Is freedom to be yourself, freedom to be sweaty, freedom to dance with a stranger.

"We used to live as tribes, we used to live in communes. We don't have that as much anymore and you do get to experience that when you are in a live setting, you're literally standing or sitting next to a person you've never met in your life, and you catch a lyric with them and they're in your face, they're connecting with you, and all of a sudden you don't feel so alone. There's that oneness feeling that's so great about performing live.

"And what I hope to do with '143' is just a continual, nonstop party. Everyone's invited, doesn't matter who you are, eight to 80 all over the world. And that's the kind of music I wanted to create for that live event. I think I'm having the most fun in my life."

Katy explained that '143' is the first album she has released in her career from a position of personal and professional contentment.

The 39-year-old singer – who has daughter Daisy, four, with her fiance Orlando Bloom – said: "When I was going through 'One of the Boys', which was, whoa, it was like, oh my God, hold on to this ride.

"And then 'Teenage Dream' and 'Prism', my personal life was not really working. My professional life was working. And then when 'Witness' shifted everything, it started to come more into balance and then 'Smile' really solidified it."

The 'Woman's World' songstress continued: "And now '143' is a celebration of feeling that wholeness, operating out of that wholeness, which is a space I've never written a record from.

"I've always written a record from defence or not feeling enough or trying to transmute my trauma, whatever that was, and to change it. I always say this is the biggest lie I think artists have ever been sold is that they have to stay in pain in order to create."