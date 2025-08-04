Katy Perry fan collapses on stage

A young fan collapsed on stage at Katy Perry’s concert on Sunday (03.08.25).

Each night on her Lifetimes tour, the 40-year-old singer invites fans on stage to help her perform the 2011 single The One That Got Away but the excitement was too much for one young fan, named McKenna, who passed out as Katy prepared to start the song in Detroit.

According to Billboard, Katy called McKenna and a pal down from the very top corner of Little Caesars Arena for the song.

When the youngster collapsed she was attended to by members of the Katy’s crew and venue medical staff as Katy knelt down beside her.

After she was taken from the stage, Katy pulled the other three young fans into a group hug for a prayer, saying: “Dear God, we pray for McKenna, that she will come back fully and brighter and better than ever. Amen.”

She added: “It’s so much. Sometimes you’re so brave and you can get on stage, and it’s overwhelming. I understand that feeling.”

Later, she told the crowd: “McKenna’s doing great, by the way.”

Meanwhile, two weeks ago, Katy suffered a scare during her concert in San Francisco when the mechanical butterfly she was riding through the air suddenly dropped a few feet.

Katy quickly composed herself and resumed singing her song Roar, before declaring at the end of the track ‘Not today Satan’.