Katy Perry wants to visit every part of the UK on her next jaunt

The 'Woman's World' singer is yet to announce her next tour in support of her upcoming album, '143', which lands on September 20, but she teased she plans to play all over, including Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham, and Glasgow.

Speaking to Jordan North on Capital FM, she said: "I'm gonna go to all those spots too."

Jordan asked: "Oh yeah, upcoming tour?"

Katy replied: "Yeah right."

She said of her fans this side of the pond: "My UK fans are incredible."

The 39-year-old pop star - who has three-year-old daughter Daisy with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 47 - will release the second single from the LP, 'Lifetimes', next week, inspired by her conversations with her little girl.

She told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “It is funny how sometimes you’re looking for your soulmate in a partner. It could be a dog, your mum, your best friend, your cat . . . but for me it came in the form of Daisy.

“I wrote Lifetimes about her. Every night, before we go to sleep, I say, ‘I love you’, and then I ask, ‘Will you find me in every lifetime?’ and she says, ‘Yes’.”

Meanwhile, Katy has said she is "owning [her] sexuality" with her new music.

After she faced a backlash over her comeback single 'Woman's World' and its accompanying raunchy music video, she insists she isn't worried about the criticism as she's happy to "celebrate" herself and her femininity.

According to the Daily Star newspaper, she told a French TV station: “I’m owning my sexuality. I am standing in it, and I feel really responsible. I don’t feel ashamed.

“I’m like, t*** out, and happy about it. My t*** give me life. I brought a child into this world, and she is alive because of them t******, so let’s celebrate them!”

Since bringing her daughter Daisy into the world with the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star Katy feels she has evolved as an artist.

She added: “My life has changed a lot. I have a daughter who is almost four. Becoming a mother made me feel like… I became even more of a woman."

The 'Teenage Dream' hitmaker promised her new album will make fans happy because she's retained so much of the sound that propelled her to success in the 2010s.

She said: “It’s dance-pop with so much energy—bright and sexy. It’s divided into three parts.

“One is more like ‘Dark Horse’. Another blends ‘Walking on Air’, ‘Never Really Over’, and ‘Teenage Dream’. And the other part is quintessentially me, like ‘Hot N Cold’ and ‘California Gurls’.”

'143' will be Katy's first album since 2020's 'Smile', which reached number five on the UK albums chart.