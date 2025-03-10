Katy Perry will be supported by Rebecca Black on 'The Lifetimes Tour'.

Rebecca Black is joining Katy Perry as an opening act on her upcoming 'Lifetimes Tour'

The 'Firework' hitmaker was a surprise guest at the 'Friday' singer's concert at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday night (08.03.25), with the pair joining forces on a rendition of Perry’s 2011 hit 'Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)' – 14 years after Black made a cameo in the music video.

Perry proposed to Black, getting down on one knee to ask if she would open for her on the jaunt.

She asked her: "Will you…”

Asking for clarification, Black said: "Marry you?"

To which, Perry replied: "Kinda, join me on the Lifetimes Tour?"

The excited singer agreed: "Yes, yes, yes."

Perry later posted to Instagram: "About to spend a lot more Fridays with @msrebeccablack.

"WELCOME TO THE LIFETIMES TOUR BABES."

The carousel included a clip of Perry sharing the tale of how Black came to appear in the ‘Last Friday Night’ promo.

She recalled: "Rebecca and I both love Fridays.

"So that's why I asked her to be in this music video because Friday is like my favourite day of the week, and it's her favourite day of the week.”

She went on: "We used to be friends in 3rd grade and then something happened. I don't know what happened, but…”

Black added: "This happened."

Perry then quipped: "Well, I'm sorry I'm not a C cup."

The ‘Lifetimes Tour’ kicks off on April 23, in Mexico City, and is set to conclude on November 11, in Madrid, Spain.

Perry’s last concert trek was 2017 and 2018’s ‘Witness: The Tour’.

Teasing what fans can expect, Perry told Rolling Stone: "We're giving BPM. We're giving celebration. We're giving unity. We're giving dance.

"It will be like Disneyland on Wheels, as it always is. A feast for the eyes and the ears."