Katy Perry has released the deluxe album '1432'.

Katy Perry has released the deluxe album 1432

The 'Lifetimes' singer has added four bonus tracks to her record '143', including the previously unreleased song 'OK'.

The upbeat pop number is joined on '1432' by the tracks 'I Woke Up', 'Has A Heart' and 'No Tears for New Year's'.

'143' was panned by the critics when it was released in September as the sexualised nature of the video for the single 'Woman's World' came under fire, although Katy insists that it was supposed to be "slapstick" and "sarcastic".

In a behind-the-scenes video shared to Instagram, the 40-year-old star said: "We’re kind of just having fun, being a bit sarcastic with it. It’s very slapstick and very on the nose.

"With this set it’s like, ‘Oooh, we’re not about the male gaze, but we really are about the male gaze.’ And we’re really overplaying it and on the nose."

Katy previously described how she intended to create a "celebratory" feel with the album.

She told 'The Zane Lowe Show' on Apple Music 1: "With this new record going out, the energy that I am hoping to create is celebratory, is freedom. Is freedom to be yourself, freedom to be sweaty, freedom to dance with a stranger.

"We used to live as tribes, we used to live in communes. We don't have that as much anymore and you do get to experience that when you are in a live setting, you're literally standing or sitting next to a person you've never met in your life, and you catch a lyric with them and they're in your face, they're connecting with you, and all of a sudden you don't feel so alone. There's that oneness feeling that's so great about performing live.

"And what I hope to do with '143' is just a continual, nonstop party. Everyone's invited, doesn't matter who you are, eight to 80 all over the world. And that's the kind of music I wanted to create for that live event. I think I'm having the most fun in my life."