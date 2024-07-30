Katy Perry has tipped Charli XCX to win the 2024 Mercury Prize.

Katy Perry is a massive fan of Charli XCX and hopes she takes home the Mercury Prize

The 'Woman's World' singer has heaped praise on the '360' hitmaker for working "so hard" to get to her "prime" and is vying for her to take home the prestigious accolade.

Appearing on BBC One's 'The One Show', she said: “You guys, this is a Brat couch, Charli XCX."

Asked who she would back to win the 2024 Mercury Prize, she insisted: “This is Brat summer, and your couches are Brat. And the trash cans are Brat. You guys are really Brat fans.”

Katy gushed: "She's got all of her flowers; she works so hard, and she is a super mega big pop star."

The 31-year-old singer, who recently made headlines for branding US Vice President runner Kamala Harris a “brat” as a compliment – as she said the term means a fun-loving woman – is shortlisted for her sixth studio record.

Also in the running are Irish country singer CMAT, 28, breakout dance act Barry Can’t Swim and BBC Sound of 2024 winners The Last Dinner Party – along with Beth Gibbons, who is nominated for her debut solo album ‘Forever Lives’.

It’s nearly 30 years since Portishead singer, 59, won the Mercury Prize with the band.

The winner will be revealed in September.

But – for the first time in the award’s 32-year history – there will be no public award ceremony.

The Prize’s broadcast partner BBC Music will provide exclusive television and radio coverage of the event.

A press release announcing the nominations read: “This year, other extensive promotional activity will replace the usual live performance event element of the Mercury Prize – details to be announced closer to the time.”

Established in 1992, the prize was set up to honour the best British or Irish album of the last year.

Returning nominees this year include Corinne Bailey Rae, 45, singer-songwriter Berwyn and 39-year-old rapper Ghetts – all of whom use their records to probe racism and inequality.

In a record high for the award nominations, eight of the 12 shortlisted artists are women or female-fronted bands.

Last year, the Mercury Prize was won for the first time by a jazz act, with Ezra Collective taking the gong for their second release, ‘What I’m Meant to Be’.