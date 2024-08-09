Katy Perry's album '143' features collaborations with Kim Petras and 21 Savage.

Katy Perry unveils 143 tracklisting and shares new single Lifetimes

The 39-year-old pop star has shared the latest single, 'Lifetimes', and unveiled the tracklisting as an Easter egg.

Speaking of the song inspired by her conversations with her three-year-old daughter, Daisy, three - whom she has with actor Orlando Bloom, 47 - she said: “’Lifetimes’ is a song about eternal love.

“It’s about finding that one deep and satisfying love of your life. A soulmate doesn’t always have to come in the form of a partner. It can come in all different ways: a child, a best friend, a pet.”

Katy added: “For me it is my daughter.

“I ask her every night, ‘Will you find me in every lifetime?’ She says yes, and I feel found. You’ll find each other, over and over again, for lifetimes.”

The 'Firework' hitmaker has joined forces with rapper 21 on the track 'Gimme Gimme', pop star Kim appears on 'Gorgeous', whilst rap star JID features on 'Artificial' and viral TikToker Doechii is on 'I'm His, He's Mine'.

The latest single comes after Katy's lead single, 'Woman's World', divided opinions and failed to set the charts alight.

Meanwhile, Katy has said she is "owning [her] sexuality" with her new music.

After she faced a backlash over her comeback single 'Woman's World' and its accompanying raunchy music video, she insists she isn't worried about the criticism as she's happy to "celebrate" herself and her femininity.

According to the Daily Star newspaper, she told a French TV station: “I’m owning my sexuality. I am standing in it, and I feel really responsible. I don’t feel ashamed.

“I’m like, t*** out, and happy about it. My t*** give me life. I brought a child into this world, and she is alive because of them t******, so let’s celebrate them!”

The 'Teenage Dream' hitmaker promised her new album will make fans happy because she's retained so much of the sound that propelled her to success in the 2010s.

She said: “It’s dance-pop with so much energy—bright and sexy. It’s divided into three parts.

“One is more like ‘Dark Horse’. Another blends ‘Walking on Air’, ‘Never Really Over’, and ‘Teenage Dream’. And the other part is quintessentially me, like ‘Hot N Cold’ and ‘California Gurls’.”

'143' will be Katy's first album since 2020's 'Smile', which reached number five on the UK albums chart.

'143' tracklisting:

1. 'Woman's World'

2. 'Gimme Gimme' (ft. 21 Savage)

3. 'Gorgeous' (ft. Kim Petras)

4. 'I'm His, He's Mine' (ft. Doechii)

5. 'Crush'

6. 'Lifetimes'

7. 'All The Love'

8. 'Nirvana'

9. 'Artificial' (ft. JID)

10. 'Truth'

11. 'Wonder'