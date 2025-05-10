Keke Palmer’s ‘My Confession’ was inspired by her break-up with Darius Jackson and the viral Usher concert moment that led to Darius’ publicly shaming her.

Keke Palmer’s new single inspired by viral Usher concert moment and break-up

‘My Confession’s is the second single from Keke's upcoming album, ‘Just Keke’ and she revealed it is her attempt to set the record straight on her bitter break-up from Darius, with whom she shares son Leodis.

She wrote on Instagram: “This one is personal. ‘My Confession’ is exactly what it sounds like - me giving voice to the feelings I buried.

“Sometimes the closure we need doesn’t come from a conversation—it comes from being honest with ourselves. That’s what this song is. My peace. My clarity. My way of letting go.

“I wrote this with @TaylaParx, my best friend of 22 years, who’s seen me through every version of myself. This track is raw, it’s emotional, and it’s real.

“I’m not here to play perfect. I’m here to be honest. I’m just here to be Keke. ‘My Confession’ out now!”

Back in 2023, after a video of Keke being serenaded by Usher went viral, Darius attempted to shame Keke on X.

He wrote: “It's the outfit tho.. you a mom” and when fans called him out, he doubled down, saying “This is my family my representation. I have standards morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

However, in her new song, Keke suggests the pair had already split by the time she went to Usher’s Las Vegas concert.

She sings: “So I figured that I'd have myself a girls night / 48 later online / Made me a villain for sympathy, but you lied / But the truth is in Vegas we was already over, boo / Because of you.”

Other lyrics include: “72 hours later, now your feelings hurt / My fans was dragging you because you had the nerve.”

The song also samples Usher's ‘Confessions, Part II’ and references his song ‘Burn’.