Kelly Clarkson has sold a portion of her music catalogue to an investment company.

The 43-year-old pop star has decided to sell some of her most acclaimed and recognisable hits, including Since U Been Gone, Because of You, Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You), and Behind These Hazel Eyes, to HarbourView Equity Partners.

Kelly said in a statement: "My music is such a huge part of my journey – not just professionally, but personally. Knowing these songs will continue to be heard and discovered by new generations means everything to me. I’m grateful to HarbourView for valuing and supporting this catalogue the way they do."

HarbourView's investment strategy is focused on the music, sports, media and entertainment industries.

And Sherrese Clarke, the founder and CEO of HarbourView Equity Partners, is thrilled to have struck a deal with Kelly.

Sherrese explained: "Kelly Clarkson is a one-of-a-kind artist whose voice and songwriting have left a permanent mark on music and pop culture. In addition to her musical genius, Kelly is a multi-hyphenate in entertainment, which is very aligned with our platform at HarbourView which invests across the broad entertainment segment.

"Her catalogue is filled with anthems that have defined moments for millions of people. We’re thrilled to partner with Kelly and help ensure these songs continue resonating for decades to come."

Kelly became the inaugural winner of American Idol back in 2002. However, the pop star recently claimed that she didn't realise American Idol was a TV show prior to auditioning.

The chart-topping pop star said on the Not Gonna Lie podcast: "For all of us in that first season, we literally didn't ... I didn't even know it was a TV show until my third audition.

"Like, we were literally trying to pay our bills. We're like, 'Oh, this might work. I might meet someone or whatever.' Nobody knew it was gonna amount to anything.

"We were literally, like, kids - you know, 19 years old just trying to pay my electric bill y'all. You know, and afford the deductible on my car that was bashed in that I couldn't afford. So it was a different thing."