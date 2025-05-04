Kelly Clarkson’s new song inspired by Only Murders In The Building

Kelly Clarkson’s new song was inspired by ‘Only Murders In The Building’.

The 43-year-old singer / songwriter revealed she was so touched by the on-screen romance between Martin Short’s character Oliver Putnam and Meryl Streep’s alter-ego Loretta Durkin that she decided to write a song about them.

She explained on her SiriusXM show: “It’s Martin Short’s face. He says to Meryl Streep’s character in the show, ‘Where have you been?'

“He’s like in awe, and I was like, ‘Has anyone written a song?’ Because the song is happy, because it’s like you found something that you thought was almost basically a unicorn and did not exist.”

Clarkson sings on the ballad: “Where have you been?/ What took so long?/ I thought I’d found you/ Found out I was wrong. I almost gave up/ My light was so dim/ And now, here you are/ Where have you been?”

On the fourth season of the show, Short and Streep’s characters got married in a ceremony held at the Arconia, where the show is based.

Meanwhile, in 2023, Clarkson worked with ‘Only Murders’ star Steve Martin on her song ‘I Hate Love’ from the album ‘Chemistry’, where he played the banjo.

Speaking at her own concert, she said: “I’m a huge Steve Martin fan because I’m alive and breathing. I had this crazy idea, I was telling Jesse Shatkin, my producer, I was like, ‘Do you think he’d play on it, because he’s like a b***** musician?’ And I really wanted banjo. He said yes!”