Kendrick Lamar says music isn't his 'end goal'

The 37-year-old rapper and songwriter hopes to "communicate" more in the future, and he is grateful that music has been a "vessel" to help put him on the right path towards his life goals.

When asked by SZA what his future plans are, he told Harper’s Bazaar magazine: "I get fulfilled sharing my experiences with the youth and allowing them to hear these stories and hear these experiences and catch up to them.

"So to actually answer your question, it’s communication just with people in general.

"And I feel my work in music is just the start. I don’t think it’s my end goal.

"I know it’s not my end goal. Music is just a vessel to get me there."

While Kendrick isn't sure exactly what his end goal is just yet, he plans to absorb all the information he possibly can, because he is a "nerd for it", to try to find out what his calling could be.

Asked about his future, he added: "I’m curious, and that’s what keeps me energised ... information. I want it all.

"I want the resources. I wanna meet people smarter than me. I wanna talk to them.

"I want them to show me things. I just wanna be fulfilled with whatever this world has to offer.

"That hypes me up. Information. I’m a nerd for it."

Kendrick has won multiple awards during his music career so far, and he intends to "remind the world why" rap music is so "impactful" when he headlines the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

He recently said in a statement: “Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date. And I’ll be there to remind the world why.

"They got the right one."