Kendrick Lamar has recorded the title song for 'Captain America: Brave New World'

Anthony Mackie, who plays the titular superhero, has let slip that the hip-hop superstar has recorded a new song for the flick, which is released on Friday (14.02.25).

He told 'Entertainment Tonight: “Kendrick did the title song for my movie.

"Hope that’s not supposed to be a surprise! I’m breaking it here first. I’m so excited, man. The beauty and mastery of his craft…”

It's not the rapper's first foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as in 2018, he released the 'Black Panther' soundtrack album, featuring his tracks 'All The Stars' with SZA and 'Pray For Me' featuring The Weeknd.

It would mark the 'Not Like Us' hitmaker's first new music since his 2024 LP 'GNX'.

Kendrick and SZA teamed up for a performance of 'All The Stars' at this past weekend's Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Following the sporting spectacle in New Orleans, the pair announced further dates on their joint ‘Grand National Tour’, including in Glasgow, Birmingham, London and Cardiff in July.

The UK leg will begin on July 8 at Glasgow's Hampden Park and wrap at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 22.

The European dates include stops in Cologne, Stockholm, Paris, Frankfurt, Warsaw, Rome, Lisbon, and Barcelona in July and August.

The North America leg takes place in April and June.

Kendrick hasn't been on UK soil since 2022, while SZA headlined Glastonbury and London’s BST Hyde Park last year.

The pair have regularly teamed up over the years, including on 2017's 'Doves in the Wind' and December's '30 For 30' from SZA's reissue of 'SOS' ('LANA'), as well 'Luther' and 'Gloria' on Kendrick’s latest LP 'GNX'.

SZA – whose real name is Solána Rowe - previously revealed she learns a lot whenever she works with the “genius” rapper and would jump at the chance to create a full record with the ‘HUMBLE’ hitmaker.

Speaking on 'Sherri' in January, she said: "I would love that. "I think that would be amazing. He's such a genius. And a part of his genius is like him being so elusive and so mysterious and I love it."